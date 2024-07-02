“Mighty Miner” SimplePlay’s new hit

The recently launched game has become a favourite among players.

Press release.- Launched in April, SimplePlay’s “Mighty Miner” has become a player sensation. During its first month, the number of players was double that of other games during the same period. Since then, that number of players has consistently remained within the top five.

“Mighty Miner” is a 6-reel SuperReels slot and SimplePlay’’’s first SuperReels slot. On each spin, the number of reel positions on each reel can vary from 2 to 7, giving a maximum of 117,649 ways to win when all 6 reels have 7 reel positions.

The game has quickly captivated users who want to experience this adventure. Thus, “Mighty Miner” has succeeded, especially in Europe and Asia. Among various European nations, “Mighty Miner” has become particularly successful in Russia, Thailand, and Malaysia. One of the reasons for this global impact is that the game is available in various languages, which is convenient for different players.

This very-high volatility game has a Return To Player (RTP) of 96,37 per cent, and during its first months, it has had a high number of transactions due to the high number of players. Even more, the betting amounts during the same period are higher compared to other games.

With only three months on the market, “Mighty Miner” is already a success and will continue to grow in all the markets in which it is present.

