MGTO: up to 6.5% of Macau hotel rooms out of use due to staff shortage

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), said on Friday (February 10) that up to 6.5 per cent of Macau’s hotel rooms are currently unavailable due to staff shortages. She said 2,000 to 3,000 out of 46,000 MGTO-licensed rooms are out of use due to shortages, particularly for housekeeping staff.

The number of non-resident workers in Macau’s gaming sector fell by nearly half between the end of January 2020 and the end of October 2022, dropping from 35,288 to 18,514. Now following the opening of travel with China, Macau is receiving around 48,000 visitors daily despite the period after Chinese New Year being considered the low season. Package tours were reauthorised on February 6.