MGM wins 11 at the Employee Experience Awards 2024

The company won six gold awards and four silver.

Macau.- MGM has won 11 awards at the Employee Experience Awards 2024 organised by Human Resources Online. The casino operator won six gold awards in the categories of “Best Employer Branding,” “Best Management Training Program”, “Best Career Development Program”, “Best Recruitment Innovation”, “Best HR Digital Transformation Strategy”, and “Best Rewards & Recognition Program”.

The company also won four silver awards “Best Digital Learning Transformation”, “Best Learning and Development Program”, “Best Recruitment Experience Strategy”, and “Best Family-Friendly Initiatives”.

In addition, MGM received the BEST Award from the Association of Talent Development for its accomplishments in training, career, and youth development. It’s the third time the company has received this recognition.

Wendy Yu, executive vice president of Human Resources at MGM, expressed her delight: “MGM is thrilled to be recognized by industry experts with multiple international and Asia-Pacific regional awards.

“These accolades set a new milestone for us and are a testament to our world-class HR practices in fostering a caring and growth-oriented work environment. We are grateful for the unwavering support provided by the Company and our dedicated leaders. Looking ahead, MGM will continue to empower our team members and create great moments with them together.”

