MGM Resorts climbs in Forbes Global 2,000 list

Macau.- MGM Resorts has been named in position 596 in Forbes’ Global 2,000 list of the biggest companies in 2023, and fifth place in the hotels, restaurants and entertainment category. The company, which owns MGM China in Macau and recently obtained a licence to develop an IR in Osaka, Japan, climbed 147 places in overall list.

MGM has estimated sales of US$14.1bn and a market value of US$15.7bn. The two other Macau casino operators on the list were Las Vegas Sands (17th in the specific category and 1,293rd overall) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (20th and 1,170th). Melco, Wynn and SJM were not listed.

Galaxy and MGM Resorts explore casino opportunities in Thailand and UAE

Galaxy Entertainment Group and MGM Resorts International are reportedly exploring opportunities to establish casino resorts in Thailand and the United Arab Emirates if the countries legalise gaming. Sources told Bloomberg News that the two gaming giants have set up offices in both countries.

It was already known that Galaxy had offices to promote its Macau operations, but Bloomberg has cited anonymous sources confirming that both it and MGM are also gathering on-ground intelligence with the purpose of exploring possible casino openings in the countries.