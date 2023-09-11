Melco Resorts CEO: new W Hotel aims to attract younger clients to Macau

W Hotel opened at Studio City at the weekend.

Macau.- W Macau has opened at the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip. During the opening ceremony on Friday (September 8), Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, said the hotel aimed to attract a younger and more sophisticated clientele.

Lawrence Ho and Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), noted a shift in clientele post-pandemic. Previously dominated by group tours and high-stakes gamblers, the market has seen the emergence of independent tourists, particularly in a younger demographic.

Lawrence Ho expressed confidence that the W Hotel’s ambience would resonate with new visitors. He said he expects the hotel will synergise effectively with Studio City as a whole, enhancing the overall experience for guests. Senna Fernandes said that the “vibrancy and youth energy” of the new hotel will attract a new type of customer.

Lawrence Ho said Melco plans a gradual renewal of existing hotels at the company’s properties and that the company is financially prepared to fulfil its commitment to a 20 per cent increase in investment when gross gambling revenue (GGR) reaches MOP180bn.

