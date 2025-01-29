MGM China designs a bus shelter in Macau

The bus shelter is located outside MGM COTAI.

Macau.- MGM China, in partnership with JCDecaux (Macau), has launched Macau’s first “Distinctive Smart Bus Shelter”, outside MGM COTAI.

Located at Avenida da Nave Desportiva right, the bus shelter has a “one-of-a-kind contemporary design featuring a perfect blend of functionality, sustainability, and smart technology that harmonizes with its surroundings.” It is in operation for bus service of routes 50, 701X and N5.

The casino operator said this project demonstrates its commitment to “optimise the public’s commute experience in the vicinity of MGM COTAI by providing ultimate comfort, convenience and real-time information to bus passengers.”

Source: MGM China.

The bus shelter’s design was generated using artificial intelligence, drawing upon a series of prompts from the MGM Design Team. Following the initial concept generation, further testing and validation were conducted in collaboration with JCDecaux to ensure structural integrity, safety and overall functionality.



MGM China said: “Like other new bus shelters, this bus shelter is equipped with innovative smart features such as digital screens displaying real-time bus arrivals, weather updates, and civil protection messages. For passenger convenience, it provides USB charging ports and enhanced accessibility features including a braille plate for visually impaired passengers and a spacious waiting area designed for those with reduced mobility.”

