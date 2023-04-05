Melco’s Studio City to open indoor water park and hotel tower

The second stage opening of Studio City’s second phase is set for the third quarter.

Melco’s Studio City will open the new facilities on April 6.

Macau.- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has announced the opening of the new indoor water park and the 338-suite Epic Tower at Studio City casino resort in Macau’s Cotai district. It will open the new facilities on April 6.

The new indoor water park is connected to an existing outdoor water park at Studio City and covers an area of approximately 26,000 square metres. It will contribute to “further strengthening the leisure entertainment components of Studio City,” according to David Sisk, chief operating officer of Macau resorts at Melco Resorts.

The new facilities are part of the first stage of the second phase of the Studio City complex. The second stage is due to open in the third quarter of 2023. That will include another hotel tower operating under the W Hotels brand.

Melco Resorts recently began a series of residency shows at Studio City that will take place over the next three years. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, It’s continuing to invest between US$75m and US$80m in the completion of the second phase of Studio City.

The company has posted operating revenue of US$176m for 2022, a decline of 52.7 per cent when compared to the previous year. Adjusted property EBITDA was negative US$105.2m, compared with negative US$20.5m in 2021.

