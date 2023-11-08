Melbourne Cup sets new record for bets in New Zealand

Players bet NZ$13.4m with TAB.

New Zealand.- This year’s Melbourne Cup set a new record in New Zealand as gamblers wagered NZ$13.4m (US$8.30m) on “the race that stops the nation.” The race, won by Australian stayer Without A Fight, saw a 14 per cent increase in bets resulting in turnover of NZ$28.4m (US$17.60m) on the day itself, up 10 per cent from last year. The number of TAB accounts used reached 127,000, up 15 per cent.

Cameron Rodger, the New Zealand managing director of Entain, the operator of the TAB, stated: “On the back of The Everest in Sydney in mid-October doubling in turnover, and the recent injection into stakes and other initiatives within New Zealand, we’re seeing record numbers engaging with the racing industry through TAB.”

The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) noted that this year’s Melbourne Cup was showed by 25 broadcasters across 209 countries and territories. HBA Media expanded distribution, enlisting eight major networks to deliver coverage of the event. This year, the Melbourne Cup had an AU$8.4m (US$5.4m) prize pool.