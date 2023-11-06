Melbourne Cup to be broadcast in over 209 countries

This year, the Melbourne Cup will have an AU$8.4m (US$5.4m) prize pool.

HBA Media is expanding its broadcast coverage.

Australia.- The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) has noted that this year’s Melbourne Cup will be shown by 25 broadcasters across 209 countries and territories. HBA Media has expanded distribution, enlisting eight major networks to deliver coverage of the event, which takes place tomorrow (November 7) at Flemington Racecourse.

FOX Sports will provide coverage in the US. TransVision Indonesia, Premier Sports, and FanCode in Indonesia, South East Asia, and India, and Sky Sports Racing, ESPN, SportsMax, and SuperSport in the UK and Ireland, South and Central America, the Caribbean and Africa. DMI will continue to show the event in the Middle East.

This year, the Melbourne Cup has an AU$8.4m (US$5.4m) prize pool.

