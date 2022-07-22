Meghalaya Gaming Commission appoints Jaydeep Chakravartty as expert member

The Meghalaya Gaming Commission is India’s first and only Gaming Commission.

India.- The Meghalaya Gaming Commission has appointed igaming veteran Jaydeep Chakravartty as an expert member. Chakravartty was the vice president of commercials at Markor Technology and was responsible for the expansion of the company into emerging markets in Asia and Africa.

Before that, he worked at Ingenuity Gaming. He has also held management positions at Ladbrokes, 32Red and Cozy Games.

The Meghalaya Gaming Commission was created to regulate gambling in the state, which includes handling and resolving disputes between operators and players. The state of Meghalaya is aiming to become a gaming hub after legalising gaming in February 2021 through the Meghalaya Gaming Ordinance.

Legislation last year repealed the Meghalaya Prevention of Gambling Act of 1970, making Meghalaya the third state in northeastern India to legalize gambling and online gambling after Sikkim and Nagaland. The UK Indian Business Council (UKIBC) Gaming Industry Index reported Meghalaya is the most gambling-friendly state in India.

Chakravartty said: “Meghalaya Gaming Commission is India’s first and only Gaming Commission and it is a privilege to be chosen to be part of this.

“It is the vision of the Honourable Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, and Honourable Minister James Sangma to ensure player’s rights are protected, and we will create a vibrant gaming ecosystem which will generate revenue for the exchequer.”

