Megaworld to develop new resort and casino in Manila

The Philippines.- Megaworld Corporation, an affiliate of the Travellers International Hotel Group, has announced that it will invest PHP15bn (US$261.34m) to build a new “integrated lifestyle community” in the Manila. Winford Resort will feature a mix of residential condominiums, hotels, commercial developments and a casino.

The project will be built on the site of the former horse racing track, which the group purchased from the Manila Jockey Club for about PHP1.89bn (US$32.92m). According to the company, the development will be inspired by ‘Old Manila’ with structural designs reminiscent of the pre-war era. Completion is expected in 2028.

Wilson Sy, first vice president and head of sales and marketing at Megaworld Manila, said: “This commitment to revive the old beauty of Manila will be apparent in the designs of the commercial developments of this community.

“The beautiful architecture of the pre-war years will be seen in the Promenade, which is envisioned to become a major tourism destination in this side of Manila.”