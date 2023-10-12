MegaPari achieves rapid growth and expands into new markets in H1 2023

MegaPari's entry into the Philippines confirms its commitment to the Asian market.

MegaPari has experienced substantial growth and expansion during the first half of 2023.

Press release.- Launched in 2019, MegaPari has quickly risen to become a significant figure in the gaming industry. Its widespread influence and innovative offerings have earned nominations for prestigious awards, including the SBC LatAm Awards 2022, EGR Nordics Awards 2023 and BSG Awards 2023. This article outlines MegaPari’s key achievements in the first half of 2023.

Over the past six months, MegaPari has successfully expanded into new markets, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Zambia, and Nigeria. These expansions were meticulously planned, leveraging comprehensive research that considered factors such as audience interest and the competitive landscape.

MegaPari’s entry into the Philippines confirms its commitment to the Asian market. The company has actively fostered local partnerships and improved user experiences through diligent market research. Popular payment platforms like Gcash and PayMaya have been integrated, contributing to an impressive overall user growth of 190.75 per cent since March.

When discussing geographic expansion, MegaPari’s progress is undeniable. The quality of MegaPari’s product has driven a remarkable 174 per cent increase in new players since January, highlighting the company’s appeal to newcomers.

Moreover, since January 2023, there’s been a substantial 149.9 per cent increase in active players across all regions, highlighting the platform’s widespread appeal. In line with this, the First-Time Deposit since January has seen a notable uptick of 50.87 per cent.

In the 2023 NPS report, MegaPari’s platform has demonstrated remarkable popularity, with an impressive 64.4 per cent of respondents rating the platform 9 or 10 out of 10. This year, as a testament to our commitment to diverse customer needs, MegaPari expanded its language options by introducing Burmese, Filipino, Creole, and Swahili, bringing the total supported languages to over 60.

Continuing its trend of enhancements in 2023, MegaPari ramped up its user support and engagement strategies. MegaPari introduced 24/7 phone support, specifically targeting regions like India and Bangladesh. Furthermore, the company has rolled out various promotions over the past six months. These include large-scale lotteries such as MegaCrash, with a prize pool of 20,000 euros, and Billionaires MegaRace, where a Lamborghini stands as the crowning prize.

In 2023, renowned game developers such as Stakelogic, EA Gaming, Play’n GO, and the recently added CQ9Gaming joined MegaPari, enhancing the platform’s diverse offerings.

In the coming months, MegaPari will concentrate on extending its presence in Asia, with a particular focus on the Philippines. The primary goal is to enrich the gaming experience by introducing innovative payment systems and enhancing marketing offers.

If you’re interested in collaborating with MegaPari please reach out via email at [email protected]