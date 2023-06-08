Malaysian party accused of using gambling money for election campaign

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating Perikatan Nasional’s election campaign.

Malaysia.- The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has initiated an investigation into allegations of illegal funding in connection with Perikatan Nasional’s general election campaign. It follows a report suggesting the use of gambling funds for electoral purposes.

According to the report, filed at the end of May, Perikatan Nasional received financial assistance from gaming companies. MACC’s senior director of investigation, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, confirmed to The Star the ongoing investigation, which includes examining the backgrounds of the implicated companies

Authorities have frozen various bank accounts, including those associated with Perikatan Nasional’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The prime minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim alleged that the accusations were true.