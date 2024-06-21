Malaysia extends mutual visa-free entry with China

The system has been extended until the end of 2026.

Malaysia.- Malaysia and China have announced an extension of their mutual visa-free entry arrangement. The announcement was made in Kuala Lumpur following Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s three-day visit to Malaysia.

In May, China extended the visa-exemption policy for Malaysian citizens until December 31, 2025. Malaysia will now extend its visa-free entry system for Chinese citizens until the end of 2026.

Under the current system, Chinese citizens can enter Malaysia visa-free for up to 30 days. Malaysian passport holders can enter China without a visa for up to 15 days for business, tourism, family visits, and transit purposes.

In May, Malaysia’s deputy prime minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said China was considering extending visa-free travel for Malaysian tourists from 15 to 30 days.

