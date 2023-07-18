Malaysia: CAP urges MACC to continue to probe politicians’ roles in illegal gambling

The Consumers’ Association of Penang has cited economic and security threats.

Malaysia.- The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) has welcomed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation of politicians allegedly involved in illegal online gambling. CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader called on it to continue to investigate.

According to New Straits Times, Kader stressed: “We would like to commend the MACC for taking prompt action to begin investigating the (potentially) guilty parties. Illegal online gambling is a profoundly serious matter as it poses an economic and security threat to our country.”

He added: “It is our hope that the MACC will continue to take this matter seriously and conduct a thorough investigation. The investigation should be completed as soon as possible, and the politicians involved in the cases prosecuted.”

In June, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it was the responsibility of the police and the MACC to disclose the identities of political patrons involved in illegal online gambling syndicates. Shortly after Ismail’s statements, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed there were investigations but refrained from disclosing details about the politicians under scrutiny.