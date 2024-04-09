Malaysia: 4 arrested after fight at casino

Two groups fought at Genting Club.

Malaysia.- Four people have been arrested (April 8) after being involved in a fight inside a casino at Genting Club. According to authorities, the fight between two groups involved 10 men, aged between 23 and 50. Most of them escaped after the arrival of the police.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code. Those arrested will be held in police custody for two days to assist with investigations. Four suspects were taken to Bentong Hospital for medical treatment due to injuries sustained during the fight. Those who fled are being sought.

