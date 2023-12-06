Malaysia: 23 arrested over alleged illegal gambling

Those detained were aged between 33 and 90.

Malaysia.- Police have made 23 arrests for alleged illegal gambling at an open area in Jalan Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas. The detainees, arrested under Section 7(2) of the Open House Gambling Act 1953, were aged between 33 and 90.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal said: “We detained 23 people altogether, of which 11 are senior citizens. The oldest is 90 years old.”

He added: “Initial investigation and intelligence showed the illegal gambling activity had been operating for the past four days.”

Kamarul said police seized 143 chips, three dice, one timer and cash totalling RM26,112. Police urged those with information about any criminal incident to contact the southwest district operations room at 04-8664122 or WhatsApp at 0192238169 or send a message through their Facebook page.