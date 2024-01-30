Malaysia: 23 arrested in raids on alleged illegal gambling and crypto call centres

Penampang police made two raids in the same building

Malaysia.- Police in Penampang have conducted raids on alleged illegal call centres in a commercial centre, leading to the arrest of 23 suspects.

Some 11 people were attested on the eighth floor for involvement in call centres that allegedly generated approximately RM2m monthly from illegal gambling. police seized 33 smartphones, 27 monitors, 19 CPUs, three laptops and peripherals. The case is being investigated under Section 4B(a) of the Betting Act 1953.

Police also raided the ninth floor of the same commercial centre and arrested 12 people, who were allegedly working as customer service for a scam cryptocurrency website. Here, police confiscated 11 computers, 22 monitors, two laptops 11 smartphones and peripherals. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.