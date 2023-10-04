Malaysian police cut power to 11 alleged illegal gambling operations

The gambling venues were disguised as businesses such as telecommunication shops and mini markets.

The venues are located in Iskandar Puteri.

Malaysia.- Police officers cut the electricity power of 11 suspected illegal gambling operations in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. The move was carried out between police officers and members of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Malaysian multinational electricity company.

According to local media reports, the venues had disguised themselves as legitimate businesses, including telecommunication shops, sundry stores and mini markets in an attempt to evade detection.

Iskandar Puteri OCPD asst comm Rahmat Ariffin told The Star that the operations were part of ‘Ops Pemotongan Elektrik’ under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and that the businesses were operating for six to eight months.

