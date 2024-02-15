Malaysia: 15 arrested over illegal online cockfighting betting

Police carried out a raid at a house.

Malaysia.- Police have made 15 arrests in a raid ata house in Beris Kubor Besar, Bachok. Officers said the men were placing bets whiles watching a cockfight via a Thai television channel. The men were aged between 25 and 74. Police seized the television and RM$628 in cash.

According to the New Straits Times, those arrested had been watching Thai cockfights for the past few months and had each paid between 2 and 20 RM.

See also: 15 investigated for alleged buying and selling of casino chips at MBS