15 investigated for alleged buying and selling of casino chips at MBS

Nine people have been arrested.

Singapore.- Police in Singapore are reportedly investigating 15 people, eight men and seven women, over alleged casino chip trading at Marina Bay Sands (MBS). The case also involves alleged unlicensed currency exchange and remittance.

Those under investigation are between 28 and 49 years of age. Nine have been placed under arrest. The case follows operations at the casino on February 5 and 6. Police seized casino chips, cash and mobile phones worth more than SG$140,000 (US$103,900).

Those found guilty of engaging in unlicensed payment service provision can be punished with a fine of up to SG$125,000, jail of up to three years, or both. Anyone using casino chips for any purpose other than gambling or tipping on the casino premises may be fined up to SG$10,000, imprisoned for up to one year, or both.

In November, a Malaysian man named Tan Kian Yi, was sentenced to three years and four months in jail for his involvement in illicit card recording at MBS. A syndicate, which operated in Singapore in December 2022, had made SG$433,730 in winnings.