Macau’s Financial Intelligence Office reports a rise in gaming-related suspicious transactions in 2024

Suspicious transaction reports related to gaming accounted for 73.2 per cent of all 5,245 reports.

Macau.- The Financial Intelligence Office (FIO) has reported that casino operators filed 3,837 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) in full-year 2024, an increase of 11.8 per cent year-on-year. Gaming accounted for 73.2 per cent of all STRs. The figure compares with 3,431 STRs reports in 2023, when gaming accounted for 74.4 per cent of the total.

Suspicious transaction reports across all sectors totalled 5,245 in the reported period, up 13.7 per cent from 4,614 in 2023. According to authorities, the change was mainly due to the increase in the number of STRs reported by the financial sector.

Financial and insurance institutions accounted for 1,097 reports, 20.9 per cent of the total and a rise of 23.7 per cent in year-on-year terms. The other institutions category accounted for 311 reports or 5.9 per cent of the total, up 5.07 per cent.

Macau restructures Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau

In related news, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) started its restructuring process by hiring new inspectors. Announced as part of the Legislative Assembly report on Macau’s financial-year 2025 budget plan, the regulator will be adding 65 staff this year.

The report outlines the government’s expected revenue and public spending items for this year, however, it doesn’t mention the current total number of employees of the Macau casino regulator.

It said the additional workers were needed for the “effective implementation” of casino inspection duties in the current gaming concession period that started on January 1, 2023.

A law related to the structure of DICJ, which went effective on June 22, 2021, said that the number of posts at the gaming bureau would expand by circa 139 per cent over a period of time, from 192 to 459.