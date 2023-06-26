Macau’s Dragon Boat Festival sees 366,935 tourist arrivals

The four-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday attracted an average of over 91,000 visitors per day.

Macau.- Preliminary data released by Macau’s Public Security Police show the number of tourist arrivals during this year’s Dragon Boat Festival (June 22 to June 25) reached 366,935. That’s a daily average of 91,734.

Of the total visitor count, 37.7 per cent arrived at Macau’s Border Gate land crossing with Zhuhai in neighbouring Guangdong province. This checkpoint witnessed 138,409 arrivals, making it the busiest entry point during the holiday break.

Macau had a slightly lower monthly aggregate of visitor arrivals in May compared to April with 2.21 million visitors, averaging more than 71,000 visitors per day. This period coincided with a portion of mainland China’s Golden Week holiday, a peak travel season.

While international tourist arrivals constituted only 4.78 per cent of the total visitors in May, their presence reflected a positive sign of Macau’s ability to attract global travellers. The cumulative number of visitor arrivals in the first five months of 2023 rose by 205.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching 9,436,215. That’s 54 per cent of the January to May period in 2019.