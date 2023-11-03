Macau week in Fujian draws nearly 600,000 visitors

The initiative promoted Macau’s tourism, trade, and culture offerings.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that the Macau week roadshow in Fujian‧Xiamen, which took place from October 26 to October 30, drew 598,800 spectators on-site and over 18.43 million viewers online. The hashtag #Macao Week in Fujian Xiamen generated over 140 million page views on the social media platform Weibo.

There were 58 booths displaying information on Macau torusm, and MOP46m (US$5.7m) of travel discounts was offered by industry members, including airline tickets, hotel accommodation and dining. Over 150 business negotiations were conducted during the business matching session co-hosted by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and Xiamen authorities.

A variety of cities have hosted Macau Week promotional events since 2020, including Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing and Qingdao.

