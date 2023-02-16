Macau visitor spending down 23.5 per cent in Q4

The Statistics and Census Service has reported Q4 and full-year figures.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has revealed that tourist spending in Macau in the fourth quarter of last year was MOP4.83bn (US$600m), a 23.5 per cent year-on-year decrease. This resulted in a 25.7 per cent year-on-year decrease in the annual spend by visitors, which amounted to MOP18.17bn.

The fall in visitor arrivals due to Covid-19 restrictions was cited as the main reason for the decline. Overnight visitor spending in Q4 fell by 19.6 per cent to MOP4.12bn and same-day spending 40.3 per cent to MOP709m.

However, the average spend per visitor was up by 11.7 per cent at MOP3,614 that quarter. Visitors from mainland China spent an average of MOP3,736, up 11.6 per cent. The majority of tourist spending was on shopping, which accounted for 62.5 per cent of the total, followed by food and beverage (17.2 per cent), and accommodation (14.1 per cent).

For the full year, overnight visitors’ spending declined by 30.0 per cent to MOP14.91bn. Same-day visitors’ spending rose by 3.7 per cent to MOP3.25bn. Despite the decrease in spending, visitors expressed increased satisfaction with services and facilities, particularly in the areas of environmental hygiene, public facilities and accommodation.

For full-year 2022, Macau’s casino GGR decreased by 51.4 per cent compared with 2021 to MOP42.19bn (US$5.25bn). That’s just 14 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 and the lowest yearly figure since 2004.