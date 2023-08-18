Macau visitor arrivals up 24.5% in July

Some 2,759,544 people visited Macau in July.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau received 2,759,544 visitors in July. The figure represents an increase of 24.5 per cent when compared to the previous month and a recovery to 79 per cent of July 2019 numbers, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the visitors, 1.9 million came from mainland China. Some 14.4 million visitors arrived in the SAR in the first seven months of the year, compared to 23.8 million in the January to July period of 2019.

Earlier this week, Macau reported non-gaming tourist spending of MOP17.48bn (US$2.16bn) in the second quarter of 2023. That’s a rise of 16.7 per cent from the previous quarter. The upswing coincides with a rise in visitor arrivals of 35.3 per cent to nearly 6.7 million.

However, non-gaming spending grew at a slower pace than gross gaming revenue (GGR). In July, Macau’s gaming regulator reported second-quarter casino GGR of MOP45.49bn, up 31.3 per cent from the preceding quarter.

