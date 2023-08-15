Macau receives 139,000 visitors in one day

Macau recorded its highest single-day visitor tally since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic on Saturday

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that 139,000 tourists entered the city on Saturday (August 12). It’s the highest single-day figure since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The number of visitors led authorities to implement traffic controls in downtown areas like Senado Square. From January to July, 14.42 million people visited Macau, averaging 68,000 arrivals per day. This figure represents approximately 63 per cent of the daily average in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The average hotel occupancy for the first seven months of the year was 83 per cent, which compares to 90.8 per cent in 2019. However, from August 4 to 10, occupancy was 94 per cent. Visitors from beyond China have climbed from an average 10.1 per cent of 2019 arrivals in January to 17.9 per cent in February, 21.1 per cent in March and 43.2 per cent in June. Last month, the daily average of international visitors was 4,201, about 56.8 per cent of that seen in July 2019.

