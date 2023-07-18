Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Business

Macau to see highest GGR since pandemic in July, analysts say

The daily run rate was MOP515m in the first 16 days of July.
The daily run rate was MOP515m in the first 16 days of July.
07/18/23

Macau GGR reached MOP8.25bn (US$1.03bn) in the first 16 days of the month.

Macau.- Macau’s gaming industry is surpassing revenue projections for July, reaching an estimated MOP8.25bn (US$1.03bn) in the first 16 days of the month. This translates to a daily run-rate of MOP5150m in daily gross gaming revenue (GGR), despite the challenges posed by Typhoon No.8, which brought the city to a temporary halt on Monday (July 17).

Analysts at JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) said GGR for the first half of July marks an increase from the second quarter’s daily run-rate, which stood at MOP500m. However, analysts noted there was a temporary moderation in last week’s casino revenue, estimated at approximately MOP493m per day. This drop was attributed to the impact of Typhoon Talim and related last-minute cancellations. Despite this, Macau’s GGR is projected to hit its highest level since the pandemic at over MOP16bn (US$1.99bn) or MOP515m per day.

In June, Macau recorded GGR of just under MOP15.21bn (US$1.88bn), a 2.3 per cent decline from May. Macau’s casino GGR for the first half of 2023 was MOP80.14bn (US$9.93bn), up 205.1 per cent. Macau’s casino GGR for the entire year of 2022 stood at MOP42.20bn, down 51.4 per cent compared to the previous year.

In this article:
Macau casinos

Latest Articles