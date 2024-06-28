Macau Slot net profits up 15% in 2023

Macau Slot Co Ltd runs instant lotteries and betting on football and basketball matches.

Macau.- Macau Slot has reported that net profits were up 15 per cent year-on-year to MOP123.9m (US$15.4m) in 2023. The company, which runs instant lotteries and betting on football and basketball matches on a non-exclusive basis, reported revenue of MOP587m (US$72.9m).

President Ng Chi Sing said in the company’s financial report that despite changes in the business environment, the economy had stayed relatively steady thanks to the policies of the Macau SAR Government.