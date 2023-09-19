Macau sees steady average wager despite challenges, Citigroup says

Analysts attributed the strength in September to the presence of "high-rolling whales."

The average player bet is up 58 per cent compared to 2019.

Macau.- Citigroup has reported that despite adverse weather and economic conditions in China, the average player wager in Macau in September remained steady at approximately HK$20,314 (US$2,597). This figure represents a 58 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung also pointed to an upward trend in the average minimum bets, indicating an improvement in the quality of grind mass players. In September, the average minimum bet rose to HK$2,123, compared to HK$2,063 in August.

While the premium mass segment experienced an 8 per cent decline in wagers, amounting to HK$8.8m, the survey found that the wager per player remained consistent month-on-month, defying the typical seasonal trend seen in September. Analysts attributed this to “high-rolling whales.” The survey identified 17 players betting HK$100,000 or more per hand, compared to seven in September 2019.

According to Macau Business, the “Player of the Month” was spotted at the Chairman Club in Wynn Palace, wagering HK$500,000. Meanwhile, at the Horizon Room of Galaxy Macau, two whales, along with 15 other players, collectively wagered HK$980,000 at a single baccarat table after a series of eight consecutive banker wins. The survey highlighted Galaxy Macau’s dominance in terms of premium mass wagers.