Macau receives over 560,000 tourists in first four days of Golden Week

Numbers have exceeded the tourism authorities’ estimate of 100,000 visitors per day.

Macau.- The Public Security Police Force (CPSP) has reported that 124,552 tourists arrived in Macau on the fourth day of the Golden Week holiday, contributing to an overall count of 566,367 visitors since Saturday (September 30).

Daily arrivals have declined since September 30, the first day of the Mid-Autumn holiday and National Day Golden Week, which saw 158,633 arrivals – the highest figure in four years. Sunday saw 149,940 visitors and Monday 133,359.

The daily average visitation stands at 141,592, surpassing the tourism authorities’ estimate of 100,000 daily visitors. Golden Week runs until October 6. Morgan Stanley Asia forecasts that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) during the holiday period could be approximately 17 per cent higher than for the rest of October.