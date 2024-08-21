Macau receives 19.7m visitors in first seven months of the year

The figure was up 37 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau received 19.7 million visitors in the first seven months of the year. That’s an increase of 37 per cent when compared to last year and represents 83 per cent of the 2019 level.

International tourist numbers recovered to 68 per cent of pre-pandemic levels at 1.34 million visitors. On average, visitors stayed for approximately 1.2 days. In July, Macau received 3 million people, about 85.6 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.