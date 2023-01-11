Macau offers “free ticket” targeting Hong Kong visitors

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced a “buy one, get one free” package for Hong Kong tourists.

Macau.- As most of Macau’s travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end, the government is presenting more measures to boost tourism. The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) launched a new promotional campaign to encourage greater visitation from Hong Kong.

Starting from January 13 until March 31, Hong Kong residents purchasing a Macau-bound ferry or bus ticket via TurboJET, Cotai Water Jet, and the Hong Kong-Macao Express and staying at least one night in Macau will be offered a complimentary return ticket.

The office said more transport operators will also be offering the same promotion in due course.

Such measures are aimed at rousing Hong Kong residents’ desire to travel to Macau, helping increase the length of time tourists spend in the city, and boosting the recovery of Macau’s tourism industry, MGTO noted in a statement.

According to data released by Macau’s Public Security Police, on the first day of new Covid measures, arrivals jumped to over 39,000, mostly Chinese visitors from the mainland, while the first day of ferry services from Hong Kong brought in over 2,000 visitors.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge also resumed 24-hour service, with both personal vehicles and the bus service between the SARs returning to normal service hours. Currently, buses are running hourly, whereas prior to the pandemic they ran every 15 minutes.

The first ferry in nearly three years departed Hong Kong downtown for Macau on Sunday at 80 per cent capacity, Hong Kong media has reported.

