Macau: MGTO says subsidy schemes led to US$154.2m in bookings in first 10 months

The schemed resulted in more than 994,000 hotel stays in the first ten months of the year.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said that a campaign offering hotel discounts to visitors from mainland China and overseas generated bookings worth CNY1.1bn (US$154.2m) in the first 10 months of 2023. That resulted in more than 994,000 hotel stays.

The My Treat for You, Joyful Macao Tour subsidy scheme, focusing on flight ticket discounts, generated approximately 106,000 bookings valued at MOP153m (US$19.0m) up to October 31. The MGTO reported receiving subsidy requests from 14,532 tour groups involving more than 391,000 people between February 2 and October 31. The majority, around 13,635 tours, originated from mainland China, while 897 were from Taiwan or elsewhere.

The city’s authorities organised multiple “Macao Week” promotional events in mainland China to promote Macau in 2023. These attracted over 2.9 million attendees and provided CNY127m in discounts for various tourism-related services. Meanwhile, the MGTO’s Experience Macau, Unlimited campaign drew over 300,000 visitors, and events in Guangdong, Macau’s attracted over 2.4 million attendees.

Macau visitor arrivals up 375.1 per cent year-on-year in October

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that Macau received 2,757,308 visitors in October. The figure represents an increase of 19.8 per cent when compared to the previous month and a rise of 375.1 per cent on year-on-year terms.

In the first ten months of 2023, Macau has seen a 358.8 per cent year-on-year growth in visitor arrivals to 22,685,476.