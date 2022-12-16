Macau arrivals will no longer have to undergo hotel quarantine

From tomorrow, those arriving in Macau from overseas will have to complete a five-day isolation period at home instead of at a designated hotel.

Macau.- The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has announced that from tomorrow (December 17), those arriving in Macau from overseas, Hong Kong and Taiwan will no longer need to quarantine at a hotel. Instead, the mandatory five-day isolation period can be completed at home.

Visitors must have a negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test (NAT) certificate issued in the past 48 hours. Travellers must also a NAT upon arrival. After that, they are free to leave the port of landing. Their Macau health code will be red until they complete the quarantine at home.

They must take a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day for the first three days and upload the results to the health department’s platform. After that, health code swill turn yellow. On the third day, a NAT must be completed at the test point, otherwise visitors’ health code will turn back to red.

On the 4th and 5th days after the entry, entrants must continue to take a daily RAT to gain a green health code. The health code will change to red if any of the RATs or NATs return positive. Treatment will be evaluated through the health bureau platform.

Hong Kong lifts Covid-19 restrictions for arrivals who test negative

This week, authorities in Hong Kong ended Covid-19 restrictions for arrivals who test negative for Covid-19. The move is part of a larger policy shift ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations.

Hong Kong will also no longer implement the amber health code, which means that visitors who test negative can now be able to move freely. Travellers entering from Macau and mainland China will no longer need to go through Chinese checkpoints.