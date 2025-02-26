Macau hotel occupancy rate reaches 94.7% in January

The average occupancy rate was up 3.7 percentage points in year-on-year terms.

Macau.- The Macau Hotel Association has reported that the average occupancy rate at hotels in Macau rose by 3.7 percentage points in year-on-year terms to 94.7 per cent in January.

The occupancy rate for 5-star hotels was up 4.5 per cent while room rates declined by 2.3 per cent year-on-year to MOP1,550 (US$194). The room rate of 4-star hotels was up 13.2 per cent to MOP1,215.3 and the room rate for 3-star hotels was up 12.1 per cent to MOP 1,032.6.

3,646,561 people visited Macau in January.

Some 3.64 million people visited Macau in January. The figure was up 27.4 per cent in year-on-year terms. Same-day visitors rose by 45.6 per cent year-on-year and overnight visitors by 7.9 per cent. The average length of stay shortened by 0.2 of a day year-on-year to 1 day due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors. The duration of stay for same-day visitors rose by 0.1 to 0.3 of a day while that for overnight visitors remained unchanged at 2.2 days.

In 2024, 34.9 million people visited Macau. The number of overseas visitors was 2.5 million, surpassing the initial forecast of 2 million. The average occupancy rate at hotels in Macau rose by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 86.4 per cent. The number of guests grew by 6.4 per cent and the average length of stay remained at 1.7 nights. This year, the city aims to attract 38 million tourist visits, which would be close to the 39.4 million recorded in 2019.