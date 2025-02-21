Macau visitor numbers rise in January

Some 3.6 million people visited Macau in January.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 3,646,561 people visited Macau in January. The figure was up 27.4 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Same-day visitors (2,155,279) rose by 45.6 per cent year-on-year and overnight visitors (1,491,282) by 7.9 per cent. The average length of stay shortened by 0.2 of a day year-on-year to 1 day due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors. The duration of stay for same-day visitors rose by 0.1 to 0.3 of a day while that for overnight visitors remained unchanged at 2.2 days.

Mainland Chinese tourists accounted for the majority of arrivals at 2,750,284. That’s a rise of 33.8 per cent year-on-year. Those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,606,802) grew by 44 per cent in year-on-year terms. Among them, 111,698 visited Macau under the “one trip per week measure” while 25,933 travelled under the “multiple-entry measure”. Mainland visitors travelling under the “tourist group multi-entry measure” totalled 13,398. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area were up by 37.9 per cent year-on-year to 1,414,199.

Visitors from Hong Kong Special Administrative Region reached 577,983, up 5.8 per cent year-on-year, while the number of tourists from the Taiwan region (77,163) increased by 28.8 per cent. International visitor arrivals reached 241,131. In year-on-year terms, the figure was up 21 per cent.

In terms of Southeast Asian markets, the number of visitors from the Philippines (48,499), Indonesia (21,579) and Malaysia (11,982) increased by 42.2 per cent, 54.6 per cent and 9 per cent year-on-year, respectively, while visitors from Thailand (9,992) and Singapore (7,874) decreased by 26.6 per cent and 11.3 per cent in year-on-year terms.

In South Asian markets, visitor numbers from India (6,648) decreased by 2.2 per cent year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, there was growth in visitors from the Republic of Korea (65,659) and Japan (12,029), which increased by 29.9 per cent and 13 per cent year-on-year, respectively. Concerning long-haul markets, the number of visitors from the USA (12,367) experienced a year-on-year increase of 13.2 per cent.

Analysed by checkpoint, there was an increase in the number of visitor arrivals by land (2,987,663), sea (385,015) and air (273,883) which grew by 31.9 per cent, 9.2 per cent and 12.3 per cent year-on-year.

In 2024, 34.9 million people visited Macau. The number of overseas visitors was 2.5 million, surpassing the initial forecast of 2 million. This year, the city aims to attract 38 million tourist visits in total, which would be close to the 39.4 million recorded in 2019.