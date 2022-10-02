Macau GGR up 35.3% in September

Macau’s economy continues to rebound. Nevertheless, judged year-on-year, GGR in September was 49.6 per cent down.

Macau.- Authorities in Macau reported September’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 35.4 per cent month-on-month from MOP2.19bn (US$270.8m) to MOP2.96bn (US$366.3m).

However, when compared to the previous year, the figure was down 49.6 per cent. The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) also reported that in the third quarter of the current year, GGR was MOP5.55bn.

Tourism and casino sectors improved sequentially after July, which had been affected by a 12-day casino closure. July saw Macau’s worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, leading to the lowest GGR figure since records began in 2003.

Macau’s GGR for the first nine months of 2022 combined stands at MOP31.82bn, down 53.1 per cent year-on-year.

Macau hotels still have rooms available ahead of October Golden Week

The countdown for China’s upcoming national holidays has begun, but it doesn’t seem that there will be a huge movement of tourists. According to a survey conducted by GGRAsia, as of Wednesday, most of Macau’s luxury hotels in casino resorts still had rooms available.

It found that only six out of 23 five-star hotels had at least three nights fully booked during October Golden Week from October 1 to 7. MGM Cotai’s Emerald Tower and Skylofts accommodations are sold out for most nights while Wynn Macau Ltd, has four out of the seven nights fully booked.

The Banyan Tree Macau had three nights booked out, while Galaxy Hotel and Hotel Okura Macau, also at the Galaxy Macau resort, were full for six out of seven nights. Sands Casino Hotel Macau already has all seven nights booked up.

The Londoner Macao Hotel and Londoner Court at the Londoner Macao resort have at least four nights sold out, but neither of those are rated five stars by the local tourism authority. The Grand Lisboa Hotel, Grand Lisboa Hotel and Grand Lisboa Palace still have rooms available for most nights of the holiday.