Macau Chinese New Year GGR down year-on-year, Seaport Research says

Analysts said the daily average GGR was down 1 per cent compared to Chinese New Year 2024.

Macau.- Analysts at Seaport Research Partners have reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) averaged MOP780m (US$97.3m) per day over the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday from January 28 to February 4, with an aggregate of approximately MOP6.24bn.

Analyst Vitaly Umansky said the figure was down 1 per cent compared to CNY 2024 and 8 per cent compared to 2019. Estimated per-visitor GGR was US$593, up 3 per cent compared to 2024 but down 3 per cent compared to 2019. Seaport reaffirmed its Macau casino market forecast of MOP242bn (US$30.2bn) in GGR for 2025 and forecast that February’s GGR would be up 1.3 per cent month-on-month to MOP18.5bn (US$2.3bn).

Some 1.31 million visitors arrived in Macau during the holiday period. The average daily visitation was 163,696, down 3.5 per cent in year-on-year terms and down 4.7 per cent from pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019 (171,702).

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) reported that Macau’s GGR for January was MOP18.25bn (US$2.27bn). That’s a decrease of 5.6 per cent in year-on-year terms but a rise of 0.3 per cent compared to the previous month. The result was widely expected due to the earlier timing of the New Year, which began in January in 2024 but this year began in February. Compared to the same month in 2019, the figure was down by 19.4 per cent.

Macau’s GGR for 2024 was MOP226.78bn (US$28.39bn), up 23.8 per cent year-on-year but down 22.45 per cent compared to 2019 levels (MOP292.45bn). The results surpassed the Macau government’s expectations.