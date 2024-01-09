Macau GGR reaches estimated US$548m in first week of January

Citigroup predicted that Macau’s GGR will recover to 70 per cent of 2019 levels in January.

Analysts at Citigroup say Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue reached a daily run-rate of MOP629m (US$78.4m).

Macau.- Brokerage Citigroup has reported that Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first seven days of January could have been MOP4.4bn (US$548m). The estimated daily run rate was MOP629m (US$78.4m). This figure indicates only an 8 per cent decline from the GGR run rate recorded in the final two weeks of December 2023.

The data analysis suggests that Macau’s GGR exceeded MOP600m (US$74.8m) per day, an uncommon occurrence in the second half of 2023. Citigroup analysts also interpret this as a positive trend, emphasizing the sustained demand momentum observed in the early days of 2024.

Examining the breakdown, Citigroup notes that VIP volumes remained relatively stable on a month-to-month basis, while mass volumes saw a 5 per cent increase. The VIP hold rate also surpassed normal levels.

A few days ago, the brokerage predicted the city’s GGR would reach 70 per cent of the 2019 levels, previous to the Covid-19 pandemic, this month.

In parallel, brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has predicted that Macau’s ggr will rise 28 per cent year-on-year in 2024 and reach 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

The broker predicts Macau’s January GGR to remain relatively stable, following the typical seasonality pattern, with a forecast of MOP18.8bn, reflecting a recovery to approximately 75 per cent of the 2019 levels.

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported that Macau’s GGR for 2023 was MOP183.06bn. That’s a rise of 333.8 per cent when compared to 2022.