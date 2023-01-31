Macau: gaming-related crime down 30% in 2022 due to Covid restrictions

Some 8,162 criminal cases were presented in 2022, a drop of 10.1 per cent.

Since entry restrictions limited the number of visitors, Macau saw only 965 gaming-related crimes in 2022.

Macau.- Macau’s Judiciary Police have revealed that in 2022 gaming-related crimes in Macau declined by 30 per cent when compared to the previous year. The number of crimes reported fell to just 965 due to multiple Covid-19 restrictions and the resulting lack of visitors.

There were 33 cases of gambling-related usury compared to 71 in 2021 and only one gaming-related kidnapping case compared to 27 in 2021 and 32 in 2020. Despite near-zero serious crime, a homicide occurred at MGM Cotai in May, involving the strangling of two women by a perpetrator who was later caught by mainland Chinese authorities.

Macau reported a drop in overall criminal cases of 10.1 per cent in 2022, with 8,162 cases presented and 1,265 individuals presented to the Public Prosecutions Office. The number of crimes related to criminal groups increased from 21 to 27, and those linked to secret criminal organizations rose from zero to three.

Only one case of human trafficking was reported, the same as in 2021. Gaming-related theft dropped significantly from 196 to 86, but theft related to online gaming was not reported.

Macau has strict measures to control casino crime, regularly conducting raids and inspections of gaming establishments. A week ago, authorities arrested 15 people on suspicion of being involved in illegal online gambling and money laundering schemes after the SAR police launched an operation with mainland Chinese police.