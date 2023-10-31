Macau gaming industry workforce grew 3.6% in Q3

The gaming sector gained 2,500 new workers in the three months to September 30.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that the city’s gaming industry added 2,500 new workers in the three months ending September 30. In a second consecutive quarter of growth, the number of people employed in the gaming and junket sector reached 71,000, a rise of 3.6 per cent from 68,500 in the second quarter.

The number of employees still remains lower than the record of 87,500 workers just before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. Over an 18-month period from April 2020 to September last year, the industry’s workforce decreased by more than 21,000 employees, stabilising at around 66,400.

Macau’s casino industry began rehiring early this year as travel restrictions were eased. In the six months leading up to September 30, there was a net increase of 4,600 people working in the sector, according to data from the statistics bureau.

Investment analysts who cover Macau’s casino sector have reported that several casino operators plan to limit new hiring to keep staff numbers below the levels seen prior to the pandemic. During the pandemic, operators were able to run resorts with fewer on-site employees and now intend to make some cost-saving and margin-enhancing measures permanent.

See also: Macau hired more than 18,400 non-resident workers since January