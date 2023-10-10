Macau hired more than 18,400 non-resident workers since January

Macau has seen a gradual rise in non-resident worker numbers since lifting Covid-19-related restrictions.

Macau.- Macau’s Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has reported that more than 18,400 non-resident workers have been employed by local companies since the start of this year. The number of non-resident workers in Macau reached 170,286 in August.

The rise follows the lifting of Covid-19-related travel restrictions in January but numbers are still a long way short of the pre-pandemic peak recorded in December 2019, when 196,538 non-resident workers were in Macau.

Mainland China continues to be the primary source of non-resident labour, with 118,292 workers. That compares to the Philippines (26,835), Vietnam (7,565) and Indonesia (5,686). By the end of August, 9,315 non-resident workers were employed in sectors related to recreation, culture, gaming, and various other services. The hospitality sector had to contend with a labour shortage early in the year.