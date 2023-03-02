Macau gaming industry to offer over 1,400 jobs to locals

Six sessions will be held to fill vacancies in the sector.

All six gaming companies in Macau will run job-matching sessions in March.

Macau.- The Labour Affairs Bureau has reported that Macau gaming operators will offer 1,434 jobs for locals this month. It will conduct six job-matching sessions with all six operators.

The job openings are in the fields of food and beverages, concierge, security, internet security, and strategy analysis, according to a government statement.

The latest jobless rate and underemployment rate for Macau citizens stand at 4.3 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively, down from the previous month.