Macau gaming industry service quality rises, according to survey

Macau.- A survey conducted by the Macau Gaming Research Association has found that the gaming industry’s service quality has reached an Overall Gaming Service Index of 145. The reported index value is six points higher than the historical high of 139 set in the second quarter of 2017.

Initiated in 2013, the survey, covering 12 casinos, uses a base value of 100. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the index has shown a steady upward trajectory since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mystery shoppers hired for evaluations described staff as “proactive,” “tolerant” and exhibiting “smiles.” The gauge for smiles reached an all-time high at 171, while the metric for proactiveness reached 203. However, some negative notes were made, including passive behaviour, lack of smiles and minimal interaction with guests.

