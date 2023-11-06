Macau gaming credit bill likely to take effect in early 2024

Macau lawmakers target restrictions on casino credit with hefty fines for violations.

Macau.- Legislators in Macau are still working on a new gaming credit bill, which is likely to be implemented early next year. The legislation aims to crack down on unauthorised third parties issuing credit to gamblers.

The bill passed its first reading in May. Only gaming concessionaires and their affiliated junkets will be permitted to provide credit to players. Any violation could result in a maximum fine of MOP5m (US$620,000).

According to Chan Chak Mo, the head of the legislative panel responsible for reviewing the bill, the committee is concerned about the monitoring of bank accounts and deposits related to junkets. There is also concern about whether junkets would require licences.