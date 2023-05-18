Macau’s new gaming credit bill passes first reading

The bill will now be assigned to a Legislative Assembly panel for closer scrutiny.

Macau.- Macau legislators have approved the first reading of a new bill on casino credit and junket contracts (the Legal Regime of Credit Concession for Gambling in Casinos). The legislation aims to crack down on unauthorised third parties issuing credit to gamblers.

The bill, expected to come into effect early next year, will now proceed to a Legislative Assembly panel for further review and scrutiny. Under the proposed legislation, only gaming concessionaires and their affiliated junkets will be permitted to provide credit to players. Any violation of this provision could result in a maximum fine of MOP5m (US$620,000).

Management companies, including third-party promoters of local satellite casinos, will be prohibited from engaging in credit-related activities. By narrowing the scope of credit to authorised entities, Macau aims to strengthen regulation and minimise potential risks associated with unregulated credit.

During the bill’s initial reading, lawmaker Ron Lam U Tou noted that gaming operators will be included in the Credit Data Platform, a central system established by banks for credit information. Lam emphasised the importance of this integration to ensure an understanding of credit issues related to junkets, safeguarding the financial system from potential threats.