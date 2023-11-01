Macau expects GGR to reach US$26.8bn in 2024

Macau’s GGR has already exceeded the estimate for 2023.

The government of Macau projects a 66 per cent increase from the MOP130bn estimated for 2023.

Macau.- The Macau Government has anticipated that the city’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2024 will amount to MOP216.0bn (US$26.8bn). It expects more visitors as Macau introduces new tourism attractions.

GGR for 2023 has already exceeded the government’s estimate of MOP130bn (US$16.25bn). Analysts at Fitch Ratings have predicted Macau’s economy could rebound as much as 65 per cent this year. This projection surpassed the institution’s previous estimate made in December 2022 by 19 percentage points.

Fitch rates Macau’s status as a sovereign issuer of debt at AA/Stable. Although the territory is to record a budget deficit for the fourth consecutive year, it remains the only entity in Fitch’s global sovereign portfolio with no outstanding government debt.