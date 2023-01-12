Macau ex gaming bureau chief files for retirement

Chan was in the role between 2015 and 2020.

Paulo Martins Chan will retire on January 17.

Macau.- Paulo Martins Chan, former head of Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), who was in the role between 2015 and 2020, is set to retire from public service after serving in the Public Prosecutions Office since 1998.

According to TDM Radio Macau, Chan will be stepping out from his public role on January 17.

About Chan’s retirement, prosecutor general Ip Song Sang praised Chan for his public service to the city over the past 36 six years, during which “he revealed a high sense of responsibility, the spirit of mission, and dedication in his work.”

Son Sang added in a recognition note published in the Official Gazette that Chan’s “excellent performance earned him the respect and praise of both his hierarchical superiors and colleagues.”

Chan faced numerous changes during his tenure as the DICJ director, culminating with the Covid pandemic and he was replaced by Paulo Jorge Moreira Castelo Basaloco in the DICJ head role in 2022.