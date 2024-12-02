Macau DICJ director appointed Customs Commissioner

A replacement for Adriano Marques Ho has not yet been announced.

Macau.- China’s State Council has announced that Adriano Marques Ho, currently director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Macau Customs. His appointment will begin under the government of Sam Hou Fai, who was elected chief executive of Macau in October.

A replacement for Ho as head of the DICJ has not yet been announced. It’s expected that an announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Tai Kin Ip, the current director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, has been appointed as secretary for economy and finance. Speaking at a press conference, Tai outlined the government’s priorities, including a continued focus on economic development.

Tai highlighted efforts to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), noting that over the past three years, more than 1,600 businesses have received assistance to begin digital transformations. He said the government plans to expand these initiatives, aiming to enhance business competitiveness and integration with the Greater Bay Area.

The newly appointed officials will officially assume their roles on December 20, coinciding with the anniversary of the Macau Special Administrative Region. Hou Fai was the only candidate for the position of chief executive and received 394 votes out of 398 votes cast by the 400-member Chief Executive Election Committee.

The former judge has previously said the regulation of the gaming industry was going to be one of his priorities, noting the vital role the casino industry plays in the city’s economy, public finances and employment. However, he has warned about the potential risks associated with uncontrolled growth and said he wants to prevent and combat illegal activities.

Macau 2025 budget

The Legislative Assembly has approved Macau’s budget for 2025 and confirmed the forecast MOP240bn (US$30bn) in gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2025. The forecast is logically the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic. It would mean a 5 per cent year-on-year growth.

Lei Wai Nong, Macau’s secretary for economy and finance, described the projection as “prudent”, highlighting expectations of a 9 per cent annual increase in tourist arrivals. The proposal now moves to committee evaluations.

This budget anticipates a fiscal surplus of MOP7.7bn, an additional budgetary surplus of MOP 1.17bn and an 18.4 per cent increase in public revenues to MOP121.1bn. Public spending is expected to rise by 10.9 per cent to MOP113.4bn, which includes MOP19.7bn for infrastructure initiatives. Some lawmakers questioned a lack of salary increases for public employees.

See also: China to add new Macau visas for Zhuhai and Hengqin residents